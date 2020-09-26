CANASTOTA- Laura E. Deal Patterelli DeGrazio,94, Prospect Street, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.Born in Hickory, Virginia, on December 3, 1925, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary Matthews Deal. A resident of Canastota for twenty-seven years, then residing in Rome for forty years, she returned to Canastota eight years ago. She was first married to Michael Patterelli, Sr and later to Paul DeGrazio, who both predeceased her.For several years, Laura was employed with the former White Elephant Restaurant in Canastota and the former Hotel Oneida as a waitress. She truly enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandchild.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Richard Osinski of Canastota; her two grandsons, Stephen Osinski and his fiancée, Samantha Burgess and Benjamin Osinski; her great-granddaughter, Flynn Osinski; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Patterelli, Jr. in 2016 and her infant daughter. Mary Kay Patterelli. Laura was the last of eleven siblings.Graveside committal services will be held, at the convenience of the family, in St. John’s Cemetery. Rome. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home., Inc.,Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
