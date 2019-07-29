|
ONEIDA: Lawrence (Larry) Albert Hobbs, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York from stroke and cancer-related complications.Larry was born on March 12, 1956 in Liberty, New York, the son of Kenneth and Lois Carolyn (McKee) Hobbs. He was a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill in Cobleskill, New York, and SUNY College of Environment Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York. During his time at ESF he met the love of his life, Patricia Lilholt, or Patty as he called her. When Larry brought Patty home to meet his parents, his mother took him aside and told him to never, ever, disappoint her; and he never did. Larry and Patty were married August 4, 1979, at the First Presbyterian Church in Oneida, New York. The two were about to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.Larry’s career was an adventure beginning as an Environmental Health Specialist on Whidbey Island, Washington. He and Patty moved to Schenectady where Larry managed an Agway Blend Plant before purchasing an Agway franchise in Youngsville, PA. They returned to central New York in 1987, purchasing Hobbs’ Home and Hardware, where he took a personal interest in helping customers with landscaping, electrical, and plumbing projects. Larry was a craftsman who designed and built furniture as well as creating stained glass artwork. He was an outdoorsman, a Christian, and a passionate conservative. Larry’s faith in God and love of nature were always evident; he continued to plant new trees in the weeks before his passing, with his devoted German Shepherds Hollie and Nina by his side.Larry had an incredible deep love for his family, and wanted nothing more than to watch his children and grandchildren grow and prosper. Larry always spoke about how proud he was of his family and the joy they all brought him.We will always love and remember Larry’s intense sense of perfectionism, loyalty, and determination to resolve any challenge he encountered. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Hobbs of Oneida, New York; his son Gregory Hobbs and wife Kelly (and baby grandson Hobbs due in September) of Littleton, Colorado; his son Scott Hobbs of Nashville, Tennessee; his daughter Amy Lawicki and husband Matthew and grandchildren Jack and Emma of Littleton, Colorado; sister Nancy Hobbs of Loudon, Tennessee; in-laws Hal and Clare Lilholt of Oneida, New York; brothers-in-law Paul and David (Maryanne) Lilholt and their children Heidi, Heather, and Christian, of Florida.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 1st at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home in Oneida from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. The service will be at the First United Methodist Church on the corner of Main and Grove in Oneida at 10:30 am on Friday August 2nd. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Fairview Ave., Oneida immediately following the service.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-larry-albert-hobbs
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 30, 2019