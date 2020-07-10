1/
Lawrence E. Herzog
Lawrence E. Herzog, 78, of Stockbridge, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.Born September 25, 1941, in Oneida, he was the son of the late Edgar and Helen Rosyski Herzog. He was a graduate of VVS High School Class of 1960 and attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD. For many years he was a Road Supervisor with Power Lines Co. in Clinton. Larry was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post# 0404 and the VFW Post# 6811.He is survived by a sister, Karen (Thomas) Hylla of Lee Center; a stepson, Michael Montana of Utica; three nephews and a niece, Rodney Hylla of Camden, Jeremy (Jennifer) Herzog of Verona, Travis (Amber) Herzog of Munnsville and Hillery Hylla of Rome; and several great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents; he was predeceased by his wife, Marie Herzog; his daughter, April Alvarado; and his brother, Russell Herzog.He will be interred privately in St. Mary’s Irish Ridge Cemetery in Verona. There are no other services or calling hours.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-e-herzog

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
