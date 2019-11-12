|
WAMPSVILLE:Lawrence F. (Larry) Kinney Sr., age 84, left his earthly life on November 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Born August 5, 1935, he was the son of Robert L. & Blanche L. (nee Lewis) Kinney of Hamilton, NY. He was pre-deceased by his parents and a younger brother, Robert J. Kinney.He is survived by his children and their families: daughter Francis Sanford and her three children, Sarah Ritchie and son DeShaun, Brenda Allen and her three children, Alisa, Matthew and James, Andrew Kinney and wife Tori (nee Diehl) and their daughter Anna; a son, Lawrence Kinney and wife Mary Ouimette-Kinney; and a sister Jackie Richards. He is also survived by his companion of 15 years, Jean Reynolds and her children Craig, Scott, Keith, Kim, and Robin Reynolds, and Deborah Reynolds-Minucci, and all of their families. Lawrence also leaves behind a great many relatives and friends.Lawrence attended the Randallsville Grade School, Hamilton High School, Morrisville College, and the Syracuse University College of Forestry. His service time was in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served 1 ½ years in France during the Korean War. He was employed by New York State for 33 years and when he retired in 1991 was Assistant Director of the OGS Division of Land Utilization in Albany. Larry was a long-time member of Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom and became a member of its clergy in 1989.An avid, lifelong photographer, Lawrence captured the essence of his life including his travels throughout the United States and Europe, as well as his love of family and friends. In retirement, he studied watercolor painting and was an avid reader and writer.A private cremation was held at Mathewson Funeral Home following his death. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on June 7, 2020 at the estate of Connie Collins, 5787 Hoag Road, Rome, NY 13440 followed by a reception and celebration of life. Donations in his honor may be made to New Hartford Hospice and Palliative Care. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-f-kinney-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019