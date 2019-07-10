|
|
Lee Aron Ray, age 77 of The Villages, passed away on the 4th of July, 2019, with his wife Peggy by his side.He was born on 21 July 1941 in Verona New York. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1962 and joined the US Air Force. Lee proudly served for more than 20 years and received numerous accommodations including being named the Military Airlift Command Officer of the Year. He retired in 1982 and continued his career in transportation and logistics while working for the US Army.Shortly after moving to The Villages in 1999, Lee volunteered with the St. Timothy Home Helpers. Lee also assisted Peggy with work of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP). Lee was a founding member of the 26ers social club, an avid golfer and archer, and watched every play of his beloved South Carolina Gamecocks football team.Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Thomas Ray, and his grandson, Joshua Paul. He is survived by his wife Peggy Ray who was the love of his life for 46 years, his brother Tom (Patricia), his sister Marie (Henry), his children Monica (Randy), Michael (Nicole), Christopher (Laurie), Susan (Bill), Jan (Peter), Teresa (Michael), Michael, and Donna Clatts. There are 14 grandchildren who will dearly miss their “Grandpop.”A funeral mass will be held on Friday, 12 July, at 10:00 am at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Lee’s memory.Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lee-aron-ray
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 11, 2019