Lee E. "Red" White, 84, of Oneida and Bucerias, Mexico, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Oneida Healthcare ECF.He was born July 22, 1934, in Mineola, NY, the only child of the late Leo and Lillian Mielke White and was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School. Red was a paratrooper with the US Army during the Korean War. For over 30 years he was a linesman with New York Telephone Co. in Rome and also owned DeDells Motel in Sherrill.Red was a member of the 11th Airborne Division Association #0583, Sherrill American Legion Post #230, Communication Workers of America Retired Members Association, Telephone Pioneers of America and the Owls Nest #1606.He is survived by three children, William (MaryLee) White of Laurens, John (Lourie) White of Baldwinsville and Susan Relyea of Oneida; four grandchildren, Keven Monette, Nicholas Lee Relyea, Alyssa White and Ryan White; and three step grandchildren, Nicole Weigel, Zachary Thorn and Kyle Thorn. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Rosalind "Rose" Roney White in 1997.Per his wishes, services and interment in Glenwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Activities Program at the Oneida Healthcare ECF.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida.
