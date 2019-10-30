|
Leland H. Holmes, 62, of Oneida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born in September 16, 1957 in Oneida, NY to the late Harold & Dorothy Chilson Holmes. Leland was a graduate of Camden High School. He worked in various fields and took pride in all his work. He enjoyed time with family and friends. He will be remembered for being a kind-hearted people person, but most of all, he will be remembered for his love of music. Leland was a talented avid musician whom specifically enjoyed playing his acoustic and electric guitarLeland is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Homes; two sons, Nigel Holmes (Kayleigh Hull), Camden, Wayne Lints (Tracy Gilboy), Oneida; two daughters, Nicole Holmes (Brodie Boyce), North Bay, Valerie Lints (Jason Hatcher) Rome; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexander & Ethan Lints, Sadie & Peyton Skinner, Kailyn Boyce; four sisters Patricia & Roland Boncella, Blossvale, Bonnie & Bo Shapley, Vienna, Ginger Flisram, Camden, Sandra & James Mumford, Rome; tow brothers Bill & Sharon Holmes, Blossvale, Randy & Terry Holmes, Camden; and his sister-in-law, Katsuko Holmes, Blossvale. He was predeceased by his brother Ralph Holmas, Blossvale.Funeral services will be private, there will be no calling hours.Arrangements are under the direction of the Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main St., Ondiea, NY Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, NY 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/leland-h-holmes
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019