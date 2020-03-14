|
|
ONEIDA:Lena M. Sansone, 94, Prospect Street, passed away on March 11, 2020, in Oneida Health, after a brief illness.Born in Canastota on March 2, 1926, Lena was the daughter of James and Lucy (Cerio) Compoli. After she married Thomas C. Sansone on August 23, 1952, in St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, they made their home in Oneida. Lena was a graduate of Chittenango High School and had attended Central City Business Institute. Tom predeceased her on August 31, 2016.Lena was a communicant of both St. Joseph’s and St. Helena’s Churches and a former member of St. Patrick’s Church Altar-Rosary Society. She loved to cook, bake and especially tend to her garden which was one of her great passions.Surviving are: three sons, Paul of Cedar Grove, NJ, John of Sherrill and Peter of Liverpool; two granddaughters, Erika and her husband Ryan Fallon of Oneida and Allison Sansone and her fiancé Mike Rondenelli of Liverpool; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Dylan Fallon, former daughter-in-law Melanie Alexander and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Carmen and Mary Compoli, Thomas and Delphine Compoli and Josephine Compoli and her in-laws and sister-in-law, Carl and Beatrice Sansone and Theresa Sansone.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida and 10:30 AM from St. Helena’s Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend William Mesmer, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Helena’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-6PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Helena’s Church, St. Joseph’s Church or to a . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. The family wishes to thank Drs. Daniel S. Fuleihan, Keith Marshall, James Vanderhoof, Matthew McKay, and the fourth-floor nursing staff at Oneida Health for the excellent care which they provided. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/lena-m-sansone
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020