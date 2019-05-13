Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc.
215 South Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-458-1970
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Jayson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo R. Jayson I

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo R. Jayson I Obituary
Leo R. Jayson, I, 71, of Munnsville, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late Derald V. and Grace I. Collins Jayson. A veteran of the Viet Nam era, he served with the Navy from 1965 to 1967, the Army from 1971 to 1973 and the National Guard. While he enjoyed truck driving professionally he found his passion in being an outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting in various forms.Predeceased on November 25, 2017, by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Jean Jayson, he is survived by their children, Tina (Richard) Stay, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Chesebro, Billie Jo (Allen) Lenning, Leo (Jessica) Jayson, Lee (Taylor) Jayson and Bradley (Anna) Burns; brothers, Guy Jayson, Dewane Jayson and Brent Bishop; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Services will be at the convenience of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leo-r-jayson-i
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now