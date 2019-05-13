|
|
Leo R. Jayson, I, 71, of Munnsville, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late Derald V. and Grace I. Collins Jayson. A veteran of the Viet Nam era, he served with the Navy from 1965 to 1967, the Army from 1971 to 1973 and the National Guard. While he enjoyed truck driving professionally he found his passion in being an outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting in various forms.Predeceased on November 25, 2017, by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Jean Jayson, he is survived by their children, Tina (Richard) Stay, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Chesebro, Billie Jo (Allen) Lenning, Leo (Jessica) Jayson, Lee (Taylor) Jayson and Bradley (Anna) Burns; brothers, Guy Jayson, Dewane Jayson and Brent Bishop; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Services will be at the convenience of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leo-r-jayson-i
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 14, 2019