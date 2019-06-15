|
Leon F. Tucker, formerly of Wampsville and North Bay, NY, passed in peace on June 9, 2019 at the age of 86 at his daughter's residence in Penn Yan, NY. Devoted husband to Phyllis (Tallman) for 60 years, they enjoyed their winters for 25 years in Ajo, Arizona after his retirement from the Madison County Highway Department. He also was an independent contractor and proudly served in the Army from 1956-1958. He was a past member of the Royal Order of the Moose in Oneida, NYand the Lion's Club in Ajo, Arizona.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Penn Yan, his sister, Lucille Spara of North Bay, his children, Steven (Nancy) of Sherrill; Austin (Donna) of Wampsville; Deborah of Penn Yan; Leon (Rita) of Churchville. Also his grandchildren: Valerie, Randy, Sarah (Matt Grubb), Brian (Tanya), Samantha, Nicole, Marissa; 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with his wishes, a celebration of life will be held on July 21, 2019 from 1pm – 4 pm at the Old Erie Golf Club, 3376 Foster Corners Rd., Durhamville, NY. All friends and family are cordially invited. Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leon-f-tucker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 16, 2019