Leon R. Collins, 88, of Verona passed away peacefully, holding his wife’s hand, at the Oneida Healthcare Hospital on Sunday October 27, 2019.Leon was born on January 12, 1931 to Gertrude (Lohr) and Clifford Collins on “the farm” on Collins Road in Durhamville. Leon was the youngest of six children and is predeceased by his parents, his sister Gertrude Gilbert and his four brothers, Alfred, Clifford, Floyd and Robert.Leon graduated from Verona High School in 1949 and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He then began working with his brother Floyd at Lane Construction, on projects in both Washington, DC and Maine. In 1965, he started his 30 year tenure with the New York State Thruway Authority in Verona.Leon was dedicated to his family. He cared for his mother at home as she aged and then visited frequently when she went to the Stonehedge Nursing Home in Rome. There he met and fell in love with the most amazing nurse, Diana Ludford. They were married on November 25, 1971. They lived and raised their family on the old homestead on Collins Road, then moved to Verona Mills Road in September 2000, leaving the farm under the care of their son Duane.When he was not keeping the Thruway safe for travelers, Leon could often be found working at home (teaching his children as he went) felling trees and splitting firewood, planting or weeding his vegetable garden, and maintaining paths through the woods or plowing snow with his vintage Allis Chalmers tractor. When he did take a break, Leon loved to go fishing, especially during his yearly vacation on Brantingham Lake with his family and friends.Leon was a member of the Verona Seventh Day Baptist Church and the Vernon American Legion Post 404.Leon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana (Ludford) Collins; four children, Lori (Collins) Gerard (Richard Gerard) of Tamworth, NH, Duane Collins (Julie Winn) of Durhamville, NY, Loretta Collins (Jim Fryer) of Hannawa Falls, NY and Donald Collins of Oneida, NY; six grandchildren, Aimie, Melissa, Allison William, Gracie and Cole and three great grandchildren, Arabella, Violet and Brayden.Funeral services will be held 5 pm Sunday at Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home For Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court St., Rome with Pastor Steven James officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the Home For Funerals Sunday from 2 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Leon to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Association () or the Parkinson’s Foundation (Parkinson.org).You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at www.princeboydhyatt.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/leon-r-collins
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019