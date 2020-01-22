|
VERONA- Leon T. Broniszewski Sr., 72, of Merry Street, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital after a battle with cancer.Born in Boonville on December 4, 1947, he was the son of Leon J. and Shirley Platt Broniszewski. Leon spent his childhood in the Adirondack area before relocating to Stockbridge as a teenager and graduated from Stockbridge Valley Central School. He married Jacqueline Wheeler in Stockbridge on October 7, 1972.Prior to his retirement, Leon was employed as a nurse with the Masonic Care Community in Utica. He had previously been employed by Die Molding Corporation for thirty-one years.Leon was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1966-1970, including two combat tours during the Battles of Hue and KheSahn. He was a member of the Camden Rod and Gun Club and was an avid hunter. He loved nature and animals and liked to fish. Leon was smart, stubborn, tough, compassionate and always kept a watchful eye on his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his family and enjoyed caring for his chickens.Surviving besides his wife Jacqueline are; two daughters, Tracy (Steven) Berkey of KY and LeShan Broniszewski-Burlingham of Verona; two sons, Floyd "Lee" Relyea Jr. (Michael Pooler) of Oneida Castle and Leon (Angela) Broniszewski Jr. of Chittenango; two sons from a previous marriage; Lee D. (Amber) Broniszewski of Marcy and their daughter, Bryn and James (Kelly) Broniszewski of Munnsville and their sons, Jacob and Zachary; nine grandchildren, Heather Perry, Ashley McFarland, Steven Berkey, Olivia Burlingham, William Burlingham III, Ashley Deluna, Maria Deluna, Leon Broniszewski III, Victoria Broniszewski; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Roseanne, Holly, Charles, Shannon; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Wheeler and James Wheeler and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy.Funeral services will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from St. Helena's Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend William Mesmer, pastor. Spring interment will take place in St. Helena's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, on Saturday from 9:30AM-11:30AM, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to your local Toys For Tots. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020