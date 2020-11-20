ONEIDA – Leona A. “Pudge” Curtis, 82, of East Ave, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oneida on December 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Lester and Myrtle White Mills. A lifelong resident of the area, Pudge was a graduate of Oneida High School. Prior to her retirement, Pudge was employed with Oneida Limited as an inspector. A person of strong Catholic faith, Pudge she was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, where she served as an usher, found great joy in camping with her family, riding her bicycle, knitting, especially the hats and mittens for the young children at Head Start and had a special love in her heart for her grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law, Amie Brady of Oneida and Susan and Jeff Murphy of Westmoreland; her five grandchildren, Devin McDonald, Dylan Curtis, Meghan Kinney, Brittany Johnson, and Kyle DeMarro; her two sisters, Adaline Glasglow of Sherrill and Beverly Brinson of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathy Curtis in October 2016, her brother Lester Mills in May 1973, and her sister, Joan French in August 2010. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc, with the Reverend Deacon James Chappell, officiating. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com
