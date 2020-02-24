|
|
Sherrill:Leona M. Relyea, age 92, of Noyes Manor passed away unexpectedly and peacefully early Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at her son’s home in Sherrill. (Yes-she was 92-but still- unexpectedly.)She was born on October 24, 1927 in Oneida, New York. A daughter of the late Edward C. and Fannie (Pierce) Sharp and was educated in the Oneida Schools.On June 1, 1946 Leona and James M. Relyea were united in marriage in Canastota’s First United Methodist Church and shared that loving forty-year union until Jim’s death in 1986.Prior to her retirement in 1990 Leona was employed in the Roberts Street School Cafeteria in Canastota.She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, crocheting and writing poetry. She enjoyed daily drives in her red car to get her favorite Burger King coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family that she adored from her children to her great-great-grandchildren and in between.She was a member of the Sherrill American Legion Auxiliary, to which she visited often – but only for 10 minutes at a time just to say Hi. I know she would want to hug and thank everyone there for being nice and welcoming to her, esp. “The Original Dave” and Jack for being her personal escorts to and from her car.Surviving are her five children and their spouses, Janet (Jerry) Compoli of Oneida, Sally Quackenbush of Sherrill, Susan (Gerald) Becker of Vernon, James Jr. (Susan) Relyea of Syracuse, David (Amanda) Relyea of Sherrill, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Leona was predeceased by her parents, husband, one brother, two sisters and one son-in-law, Roy Quackenbush.Family and friends are invited to call on Monday March 2, 2020 from 10 to 11am- at Christ Church United Methodist, 417 Park Street, Sherrill, NY. A memorial service will be held at 11am at the church immediately following the calling hours with Pastor Robert Kolvik-Campbell officiating. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/leona-m-relyea
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020