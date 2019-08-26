|
|
ONEIDA: Leonard Strauss, 86, the Trail, died Saturday evening, August 24, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness.Born in Brooklyn, on March 11, 1933, he was the son of Herman and Jeanette Dressler Strauss. A resident of the Oneida area for the past sixty five years, Len was a graduate of City College of New York and received his masters degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. He married Theresalyn “Tret” Rosello in St. Patrick’s Church on March 15, 1963, whom he met when she served as the librarian of the RADC Techniucal Library at Griffiss. Tret died on February 21, 2012.Len retired with thirty-five years of service, as the Senior Electronics Engineer at the Rome Air Developmental Center (Rome Labs) at Griffiss Air Force Base, being directly involved with advanced research and development, which included electronic warfare with the AWACS aircraft and other radar applicationsAn avid bridge player, he was involved with bridge clubs at the Oneida Community Mansion House and the Canastota Library. Over the years, Len owned several horse trotters and several sports cars, which he enjoyed. He was a charter member of Kanon Valley Country Club, a member of the IEEE Society (electronics engineering) and the Over the Hill Gang of Rome Labs. Len had a strong love for the Dodgers, when they were in Brooklyn and was of the Jewish faith.Surviving are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael S. and Kelly Strauss of Oneida and Nicholas P. and Amy Strauss of Madison, New Jersey; his four grandchildren, Ava and Jackson Strauss and Chelsea and Morgan Walter; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Rabbi Henry Bamberger, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12 noon to 2 pm, Wednesday, prior to the service.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/leonard-strauss
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019