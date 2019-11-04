Home

Leora M. Snyder Obituary
Vernon Center- Leora M. Snyder, age 86, of Bleeker Road passed away peacefully Saturday evening in comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on June 23, 1933 in South Edmeston, New York a daughter of the late Leslie and Emma Jean (Crandal) Larrabee and attended Bridgewater Schools.On April 4, 1953 Leora and Richard A. Snyder were united in marriage in Bridgewater, New York and shared that loving union of over thirty-nine years until Richard’s unexpected death on May 22, 1992.Prior to her retirement in 1996 Leora was employed with the Oneida Limited Silversmiths.She was an amazing cook and baker who even baked wedding cakes. She was a member of the Beacon Light Baptist Church and a past member of the Vernon Center Auxiliary. Leora most enjoyed her family and socializing.Surviving are he two daughters, Karen (Jeffrey) Clinch of Vernon Center, Karol Snyder of Fl., son Richard (Karen) Snyder of Buffalo, eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Leora was predeceased by her husband and son Karl Snyder and was the last surviving child of the Larrabbe family.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. immediately following callings hours at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Burial will be in Vernon Center Cemetery, Vernon Center, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/leora-m-snyder
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
