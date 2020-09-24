1/1
Leslie F. (Wolcott) Stewart
Leslie F. (Wolcott) Stewart, 1946-2020Sylvan Beach, NY-Leslie F. Stewart, 73, of Sylvan Beach, died at home, with her family at her side, on March 23, 2020, after a long illness.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to call on Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020, from 4:00 -7:00, at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, on Route 13, in Verona Beach.Due to the Covid-19, Leslie’s family will celebrate her life privately, with a Mass of Christian Burial. She will be laid to rest in Saint John’s Cemetery, in North Bay. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY. Social distancing, registration for contact tracing, and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required at Leslie’s visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Leslie's memory be made to Hospice & Palliative Care (Oneida, Herkimer and eastern Madison Counties) in New Hartford, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Dept., or Friends of Forest Park, Camden, NY. Envelopes will be available at the church.To view Leslie’s full obituary please go to: www.adreanfuneralservices.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/leslie-f-wolcott-stewart

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
