ONEIDA: Lewis E. Joslyn at the age of 83 of 220 Sherman Street, Oneida, N.Y. died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home after a long illness with his family at his side. Lewis was born in Dibbletown, N.Y. on November 23, 1935, the son of Oliver and Marjorie LeClair Joslyn. He attended school in Camden, N.Y. and moved to Oneida, where he lived for over 20 years. He married Frances Lighthall on August 7, 1954, in the Durhamville Baptist Church. They were married for 65 years and together they raised 12 children.Lewis was self-employed and operated Joslyn Tree Service and later was involved in scrap metal recycling for many years. He enjoyed Karaoke, and dancing, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them. Lewis was the patriarch of his family and will be greatly missed.Surviving besides his wife Frances at home, are four sons, Lewis E. (Teresa) Joslyn, Jr., of Vernon, N.Y., Timothy Joslyn of Rome, N.Y., Bruce (Jessica) Joslyn of Durhamville, N.Y., Lyndon (Jenn Mott) of Oneida, N.Y., six daughters, Debra (Gary) Ratajczak of Vernon, N.Y., Christine (Mike) Mason of Oneida, N.Y., Patty (Leland) Holmes of Oneida, N.Y., Cathy (Bud Chesbro) Joslyn of Oneida, N.Y., Marjorie (William Seamons) of Oneida, N.Y. and Peggy (William Mason) of Munnsville, N.Y. He is also survived by 44 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great- grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special nephews - Danny Hopkins of Durhamville, N.Y. and George Hopkins of Canastota, N.Y. and a special friend Juanita (Jay) Chesbro. Lewis was pre-deceased by one son, Jesse E. Joslyn in 1973, a daughter Jean (Duck) Schuler in 2015, five brothers, James, George, Charles, Frank, and Robert Joslyn and three sisters, Olive Armstrong, Phoebe Hopkins and Anne Fox and a granddaughter Stefanie Britton in September of this year.A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the First United Methodist Church, 116 West Grove Street, Oneida, N.Y. with the Rev. Abigail Browka, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9 to 12:00 noon at the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. Burial will be made in the McConnellsville Cemetery, McConnellsville, N.Y. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/lewis-e-joslyn
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019