June 5, 2020, age 78, of Buffalo NY, formerly of Arlington, VT and Eaton, NY. A graduate of University of Buffalo. Beloved son of the late Grant and Mary Bowman; brother of John Bowman of Lexington, MA; close friend of Elizabeth Zaharchuk. Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.