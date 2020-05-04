CANASTOTA . . .Lillian R. Snedeker, 82, of 9089 Arthur Jenkins Road, Canastota, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.She was born on September 1, 1937, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Louis and Marion (Sweet) Adamo.Lillian has lived in Canastota all of her life, attending the Canastota schools. She worked as a finisher for Diemolding in Canastota, retiring in 1989.Lillian was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota, and has attended St. Mary of the Lake in Verona Beach for many years. She was a member of Catholic Daughter’s, and TOPS Weight Loss Group in Oneida.Her family was most important to her, and she enjoyed nurturing her family and spending time with them. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and swimming.Lillian married Andrew W. Snedeker on July 27, 1973, in Canastota. She was previously married to Richard J. “Dick” Gardner, who passed away in 2005.Surviving besides her husband, Andrew, are: one son, Richard Gardner and Anthony Gasparro of Auburn; five daughters, Diana and Dennis Watts of Sherrill, Jane Gardner of Las Vegas, NV, Joanne Vaccaro of Sherrill, Donna Kitchen of Clark, MO, and April and Stan Sobieraj of Durhamville; one brother-in-law, James Hastings of Oneida; one sister-in-law, Bonita Masters of Munnsville; seventeen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lillian was predeceased by one daughter, Ginger Snedeker; three brothers, Thomas Adamo, Albert Adamo, and Carl Adamo; and one sister, Donna Hastings.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillian-r-snedeker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.