Vernon Center: Linda (Sprinkle) Cronin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 27, 2019 after a long illness with cancer.She was born on March 1, 1947 in Utica, NY a daughter to William and Emma Sprinkle. She graduated from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in June of 1965.On September 4, 1965 she married the love of her life James F. Cronin Jr. of Vernon Center and they have celebrated fifty-four years of marriage together.Linda and James spent their lives together working on the family farm before retiring in 2000.Upon her retirement Linda worked at Tassleberry Farms, North Star Orchard and the Town of Vernon as a wingman on the snow plow.Linda leaves behind her husband, James, daughters: Holly (Mike Foster) Pendergast of Madison, Sheri Cronin of Vernon Center, grandchildren, Kayla (James) Bourne of Vernon Center, Erik (Deseree) Foster of Madison and Samantha (Joshua) Gaudin of Munnsville, four great-grandchildren, Adriona Bourne, Marley Foster, Autumn and Brooklynn Gaudin. Her siblings: Barbara “Tudy” Andrews of Oriskany Falls, Jack Sprinkle of North Carolina, Karen Johnson of Madison, Jerry “Bucky” Sprinkle of Germany, Robert “Bob” (Marisol) Sprinkle of Louisiana, Louann “Louie” (Bob) Spargo of North Carolina, many nieces, nephews and friends.Linda was predeceased by her parents, William and Emma, a brother James Sprinkle and half brother Bill and half sister Margret.Linda loved her family first and foremost. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always put a smile on her face. She has a love of flowers, movies, dancing and going to luncheons. She was of the Methodist Faith.Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street Vernon with a memorial service to be held at 12:30 p.m. immediately following the calling hours.Burial will be in the spring and private for the family.Linda wanted to give a special thanks to the “Cat” for keeping her company and staying with her through her illness. A special thank you to her nephew John Andrews, for all his help, his eulogy and making her laugh. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-sprinkle-cronin-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020