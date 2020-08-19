1/1
Linda D. Schalk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA- Linda passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020; Linda was born on Dec. 28, 1954 and raised in Canastota. She was a member of the Solvay Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Linda graduated and received her Business Administration Degree from SUNY Morrisville. She was employed for Solvay Bank for over 25 years. Linda was predeceased by her mother, Helen Altamuro in 2018 and she is survived by her father, Rocco Altamuro; daughter, Deanne Nicolini; son, Shawn Schalk; grandchildren, Jonathan Noeller, Jr., Adrionna Noeller, Kyara Griffith, and Aliyana Schalk; aunt, Roseann (Laddy) Hubbard; brother, Otto (Denise) Altamuro; and longtime partner, Donald Macleod; and a loved extended family. The family has requested that we also try to express her loving spirit and love that she had for her friends, family, and her garden. Calling hours: Friday 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hollis Funeral Home, 1105 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, N.Y. Private Services and a celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be offered at www.hollisfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-d-schalk

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Hollis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollis Funeral Home
1105 W Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13204
(315) 422-7966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved