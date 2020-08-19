CANASTOTA- Linda passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020; Linda was born on Dec. 28, 1954 and raised in Canastota. She was a member of the Solvay Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Linda graduated and received her Business Administration Degree from SUNY Morrisville. She was employed for Solvay Bank for over 25 years. Linda was predeceased by her mother, Helen Altamuro in 2018 and she is survived by her father, Rocco Altamuro; daughter, Deanne Nicolini; son, Shawn Schalk; grandchildren, Jonathan Noeller, Jr., Adrionna Noeller, Kyara Griffith, and Aliyana Schalk; aunt, Roseann (Laddy) Hubbard; brother, Otto (Denise) Altamuro; and longtime partner, Donald Macleod; and a loved extended family. The family has requested that we also try to express her loving spirit and love that she had for her friends, family, and her garden. Calling hours: Friday 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hollis Funeral Home, 1105 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, N.Y. Private Services and a celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be offered at www.hollisfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-d-schalk