Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
(315) 451-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Grigor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (DiBello) Grigor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda (DiBello) Grigor Obituary
Linda (DiBello) Grigor, 65, of Morrisville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2019. She was born in Syracuse and worked as a Registered Nurse at Crouse Hospital for 42 years. Linda was a member of Crouse Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors. She was a member of the Daughters of Columbus as well. Linda was on the Planning Board with the Town of Smithfield in Madison County. She worked side by side with her husband at the New York Farm Show.She is predeceased by her father, Leonard P. DiBello in 2009 and her sister-in-law, Cathy DiBello in 2008.Linda is survived by her husband, William Scott Grigor; her mother, Dolores (Bersani) DiBello; two brothers, Leonard DiBello (Maria Scarfino) and William (Patricia) DiBello; beloved niece, Christina DiBello; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Special thanks to Dr. Robert and Maria Draker, Dr. Jeff and Maria Lynn Ascenzo, and Dr. Anthony Scalzo and staff.Family and friends may call on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 11 am – 1:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Service in celebration of Linda’s life at 2:00 pm at THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, NY. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crouse Hospital “Lights of Love”. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-dibello-grigor
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now