Linda J. Wightman


1945 - 2020
Linda J. Wightman Obituary
Linda J. Wightman, 74, of Genesee St., Oneida, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born June 1, 1945 in Oneida, a daughter of Hubert H. and Frances Parteko Curtis and was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School. On June 13, 1964, Linda married Benjamin E. Wightman in Georgetown. He predeceased her on October 25, 2009. Linda was the office manager for CNY Coach Sales in Chittenango, NY until retiring. She took pride in her flower gardens, also enjoying working in her vegetable garden and canning tomatoes. For many years, Linda and Ben spent winters at the Hunter’s Run RV Park in Zephyrhills, FL.Surviving are her mother, Frances Curtis of Hamilton; children, Darcey and Louis Sachetti of Cortland; and Todd Wightman of Oneida; a sister, Connie Ryan of Cazenovia; brother and sister-in-law, James and Wendy Curtis of Chapel Hill, NC; sister-in-law, Edith Russ of Ithaca; grandchildren, Anthony, Claire and Joseph Sachetti; great-grandson, Alexander Sachetti; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Hubert.In keeping with Linda’s wishes, there are no services or calling hours.Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or at www.stjude.org/memorial; or to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-j-wightman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
