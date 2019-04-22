|
Linda L. Conley, 77, of Camden, NY, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Bethany Gardens Skilled Living Center, Rome, NY. She was born on April 22, 1941, in Camden, NY, a daughter of Richard & Doris Ferris Conley. Linda was a 1959 graduate of Camden High School. She was employed by Rome Laboratory as the printing specialist from 1959 until her retirement in 1996.She was a member of St. John’s Church, Camden, NY, enjoyed playing golf at McConnellsville Golf Course, was a member of area bowling leagues, the NRA and Camden Rod & Gun Club Pistol Team, the Gal’s Club at Griffiss AFB and an active member and volunteer for the Queen Village Historical Society (Carriage House Museum) and was an avid reader. Linda was very family oriented. She never married nor had children but treated all of her nieces and nephews like her own. She especially enjoyed taking them and her parents on special vacations. Linda was very fond of Bar Harbor, ME.Linda is survived by two brothers, Tim & Cindy Conley and Brian & Linda Conley, one sister-in-law, Sandy Conley, all of Camden, NY, nieces and nephews, Chris & Tim Scott, Suzanne Conley-Milano, Tim & Tracy Conley, Ed Conley, Tammy Conley & Darryl Mawson, Shawn Conley & Emily Thibado and Kelli Conley & Rod Facteau, many great and great-great nieces and nephews all very special to her, especially her great niece, Megan Williamson whom she spent so much time with her as friend, companion and caregiver, and one Godson, Andrew Conley. Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by one brother, Mike Conley. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the 2nd Floor Rehabilitation Unit at Bethany Gardens for their superior care and concern shown to Linda and her family.Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, from the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment St. John’s Cemetery, Camden, NY. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 pm, at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA or the Queen Village Historical Society, Camden, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-l-conley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019