Linda M. Lawerance

Linda M. Lawerance Obituary
Linda M. Lawerance, at the age of 58, of 8244 Deeley Road, Blossvale, NY 10452 died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare following a brief illness. She was born December 25, 1961 in Oneida, NY, the daughter of William and Margaret Smith Kincaid. She was a resident of Oneida most of her life, graduating from Oneida High School. Linda enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.She is survived by her partner Tom Fleming at home, two sons, Scott Larsen (Windie Sullivan), their nine children, Donald Larsen (Samantha Husher), and their 3 children, three brothers, William and David Kincaid and John Best and several nieces.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, NY at 4:00 pm with the Rev. Neil D. Coe of Munnsville, NY, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 2 to 4 pm prior to the funeral. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-m-lawerance
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
