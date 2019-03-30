CANASTOTA-Linda M. Niles, 76, of 400 Lamb Avenue, Canastota, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Oneida Healthcare, with her family by her side, following a lengthy illness.She was born on March 22, 1943, in Rome, the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Stanley) Holtz.Linda spent her early years in Rome, graduating from Rome Free Academy in 1961. She has lived in Canastota most of her life.She worked for Owl Wire in Canastota, the Verona Beach Nice n Easy, and Skinner’s Day Care in Canastota, retiring in 2010.Linda was a volunteer for many years, in the early days of the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service.She enjoyed playing Bingo and Shuffle Board, traveling, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Linda married David F. Niles, Sr. in 1964. David passed away on January 28, 2014.Surviving are: one son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Kathleen Niles of Canastota; one daughter and son-in-law, Darcey and Dale Bonaventura of Canastota; a daughter-in-law, Susan Niles of Oneida; six grandchildren, David F. III and Michelle Niles, Ashlee Niles, Andrew and Meghan Bonaventura, Tayler Bonaventura, Kara Niles, and Jacob Niles; six great grandchildren, Mackenzie Niles, Cayden Foster Niles, Benjamin Foster Niles, Mia Elise Bonaventura, Sophia Stockham, and Isabella Stockham; one brother, Brian Holtz of Rome; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her cat, Sammy. Linda was predeceased by a son, David F. Niles, Jr.; a special companion, Roy Houghtalen; and a nephew, Brian C. Holtz II.Linda’s family would like to thank Dr. McKay, Dr. Vanderhoof, Sue Hood LaBarre, and the rest of the staff at the Oneida Healthcare ICU for the excellent care and compassion they showed to Linda and her family at this very difficult time.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Pastor Donna Chapman of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church will officiate. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service (GLAS), PO Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-m-niles Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary