|
|
Verona:Linda Moculski, 79, of Verona, NY, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in her home under the care of Hospice and with her family at her bedside after a short battle with gastric cancer.She was born October 3, 1940, in Oswego, NY, the eldest daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Becker) Shehan. Linda graduated from Sackets Harbor in 1958 and then went to Mercy School of Nursing in Watertown, NY, where she received her registered nurse education in 1961.She worked until she was 75, ultimately at the Independent Physician’s Urgent Care in Utica, NY for several years.Linda and Donald Moculski were united in marriage on June 1, 1963 at St. Andrew’s church in Sackets Harbor, NY, before moving to this area in 1973. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Verona, NY for over 40 years and was involved with many activities with the church in that time period.She is survived by her husband of 56 years; 2 daughters Anne Kohler (Thomas Marshall) of Oneida, NY, Carol (Robert) Bassett of Warner Robins, GA; 3 grandchildren Emily (James) Mashburn of Sparta, GA, Amanda (Steve) Bain of Canastota, NY and Stephen (Cymone) Bassett, currently stationed in Washington, DC with the US Navy; 4 great-grandchildren Sarah, Charlotte, Savannah and Austin, all of Georgia; 1 sister Kathleen Jessman of Fruitland, MD and 1 niece and nephew. She was pre-deceased by her parents, 1 brother-in-law, Richard Jessman and 1 great-grandson, Kai Bain in 2019.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately there are no calling hours and private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial service at a later time. The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Oneida Health Med/Surg floor and ICU for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Linda when she was initially diagnosed, to the staff at the 5th floor ECF when she was in Rehab and ultimately to Hospice and Palliative Care for the care and support provided this week before she died. Online condolences maybe sent tomaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-moculski
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020