BONITA SPRINGS, FL - Lloyd C. Zimmerman, 77, formerly of Sherrill, died Thursday evening, August 15, 2019, in Upstate Medical University Hospital, where he had been admitted to the previous day.Born in Rome, on July 4, 1942, he was the son of Lloyd M. and Shirley Worden Zimmerman. A resident of Bonita Springs for the past twenty-two years, Lloyd was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1960 and attended Utica College and various electronics courses. A veteran of the Viet Nam War era, he served with the United States Air Force. Lloyd married Patricia Shuster in St. John’s Church, Camden on August 5, 1967.Prior to his retirement in 1995, Lloyd was the Chief Manager of the PMEL Laboratories at Griffiss Air Force Base. Since moving to Florida, he was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Naples and served as a director and president for three years of his homeowners association. Lloyd was a member of the Mohican Model A Club and always enjoyed classic cars. Most importantly, Lloyd had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren.Surviving besides his wife, Patricia, are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Marc and Leslie Zimmerman of Oneida and Ryan and Ruth Zimmerman of Fort Myers, FL; his five grandchildren, Brennan, Amelia, Teagan, Zylan and Vander Zimmerman; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Douglas Shue of Bonita Springs, FL and Brenda and Paul Manaseri of Estero, FL; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral and interment services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/lloyd-c-zimmerman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019