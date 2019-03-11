|
Sherrill---Lloyd H. Stoker, 88, of 232 Wayland St,. died Monday morning, March 11, 2019, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice.Lloyd was born on August 22, 1930, in Cazenovia, the son of Lester and Margaret Oursler Stoker. A lifelong resident of the area, he attended Madison Central Schools.On March 20, 1954, he was united in marriage to Alice M. DeGroat in the Peterboro Methodist Church. Together, they have been residents of Sherrill since 1973.Lloyd proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as a SSgt. serving from 1951 to 1955.Lloyd learned the value of hard work from a young age as he grew up on his family’s dairy farm. He went on to run his own dairy farm from 1961-1965 until the Oneida-Madison Co-Op needed a driver. He went to work for the Co-Op for thirteen years. He then went to work for Tom’s Potato Chips Route from 1978 to 1987. He retired as the manager of Glider Oil Co. (Loosman Fuel) in 1997.Lloyd attended the Stockbridge Methodist Church and was a member of the Munnsville American Legion Post 54. He was a former member of the Oneida Moose Lodge 421 where he was a Past Governor. He was a former member of the Smithfield Fire Dept.Lloyd had a green thumb and was known for growing violets.Surviving besides his loving wife of sixty-four years, Alice; are three daughters, Vicki Highers, of Morrisville, Teresa (Randall) Hall, of Verona, and Cheryl (Kenneth) Brown, of Durhamville; two brothers, Wayne (Phyllis) Stoker, of Munnsville, and James (Virginia) Stoker, of Sherrill, two sisters, Wilma (Ray) Diable, of Morrisville, and Nancy (Bernard) Simmons, of Canastota; eight grandchildren, Pamela (Donald) Whitmore, Paula Highers, Amy Highers, CJ (Kerry) Highers, Brett (Naomi) Hall, Greg (Stephanie) Hall, April Hall, and Christopher (Laura) Stoker; a step-grandchild, Eric (Robin) Brown; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Stoker, of Cape Cod, and Kathleen Stoker, of Lumpton, CO; a brother-in-law, Charles Gansz, of Savannah, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Lloyd was predeceased by three brothers, Thomas Stoker, Malcolm “Mike” Stoker, and Paul Stoker; and a sister, Jean Gansz.Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM where the Rev. Abigail Browka. Rev. Gary Spraker, and Rev. Neil Coe will co-officiate. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at:www.ironsidefuneralhome.comA Trust 100Funeral Pre-Arrangement Center http://www.lastingmemories.com/lloyd-h-stoker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019