Lois Irons
Lois V. Irons, 98, of Wampsville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the Abraham House, Utica where she had been a patient since April 28, 2020.In keeping with Lois’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be her held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, NY, where her ashes will be interred next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois’s memory to the Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413, the Abraham House of Utica, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY, 13501, or Wanderer’s Rest Humane Society, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY, 13032. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 13, 2020
Such a sweet soul. Always with a smile. What a life well lived. Rest easy, Lois.
Alex Rowe
Friend
