Lois Jean Trexler

Lois Jean Trexler Obituary
CHITTENANGO- Lois Jean Trexler, 85, Tom Tom Street, died Sunday morning, July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Thursday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 S. Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made in Lenox Rural Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12-2 PM prior to the service. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Hospice of CNY, 900 7th Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 9, 2019
