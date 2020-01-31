Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kilroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Kilroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Kilroy Obituary
Lois M. Kilroy, 73, of Rome, formerly of W. Elm St., Oneida, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Grand in Rome where she had been a resident since April 17, 2017.Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, where the Rev. Betsy Mowry will officiate. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneida. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday prior to the service from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -