|
|
Lois M. Kilroy, 73, of Rome, formerly of W. Elm St., Oneida, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Grand in Rome where she had been a resident since April 17, 2017.Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, where the Rev. Betsy Mowry will officiate. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneida. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday prior to the service from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020