ONEIDA – Lois P. Cary, 74, East Walnut Street, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.Born in Canastota, on April 19, 1946, she was the daughter of George and Margaret Sweatmon Perry. A lifelong resident of this area, Lois was an honor graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School, Class of 1964, where she participated in athletics. She also graduated from the Utica School of Commerce.Lois was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ for 34 years. She worked as a Communications Specialist (dispatcher) for the New York State Police -Troop D for 26 years, prior to her retirement. She was a member of Abundant Life Church, where she served with many ministries, including Reach Outreach, the Pantry, and several prayer ministries. Lois loved gardening, baking, home improvements and her family, of which she was a pillar, from her siblings to her grandchildren.Surviving are her three daughters and their husbands, Gwen and John Stone of Cape Vincent, Rain and Don Bunker of Clay and Amber and Bill Basener of Charlottesville, Virginia; her twelve grandchildren, Anthony, Lawrence, Gabriel, Acacia, Joanna, Merisi, James, Abigail, Wesley, Lila, Joshua (JT) and Margo; her two sisters, Carol Whitty and Marilyn Perry; her three brothers, George Perry, John Perry and Lewis Perry; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Parker.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. All others may attend the graveside service on Wednesday June 10 at 1:30 PM , Peterboro Cemetery, 4723 Peterboro Road, Peterboro, NY. Those wishing to attend the cemetery service MUST WEAR FACE MASKS. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/lois-p-cary
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.