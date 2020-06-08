LOIS P. CARY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA – Lois P. Cary, 74, East Walnut Street, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.Born in Canastota, on April 19, 1946, she was the daughter of George and Margaret Sweatmon Perry. A lifelong resident of this area, Lois was an honor graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School, Class of 1964, where she participated in athletics. She also graduated from the Utica School of Commerce.Lois was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ for 34 years. She worked as a Communications Specialist (dispatcher) for the New York State Police -Troop D for 26 years, prior to her retirement. She was a member of Abundant Life Church, where she served with many ministries, including Reach Outreach, the Pantry, and several prayer ministries. Lois loved gardening, baking, home improvements and her family, of which she was a pillar, from her siblings to her grandchildren.Surviving are her three daughters and their husbands, Gwen and John Stone of Cape Vincent, Rain and Don Bunker of Clay and Amber and Bill Basener of Charlottesville, Virginia; her twelve grandchildren, Anthony, Lawrence, Gabriel, Acacia, Joanna, Merisi, James, Abigail, Wesley, Lila, Joshua (JT) and Margo; her two sisters, Carol Whitty and Marilyn Perry; her three brothers, George Perry, John Perry and Lewis Perry; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Parker.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. All others may attend the graveside service on Wednesday June 10 at 1:30 PM , Peterboro Cemetery, 4723 Peterboro Road, Peterboro, NY. Those wishing to attend the cemetery service MUST WEAR FACE MASKS. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/lois-p-cary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved