|
|
MUNNSVILLE- Loren B. “Pops” Southworth, 72, of Haslauer Road reunited with his beautiful wife, Buzzy, on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020.Born in Mexico, NY on June 3, 1947, he was the son of George and Beatrice Murray Southworth. A lifelong resident of the area, Loren was a graduate of Madison Central School, Class of 1965. He married Ora “Buzzy” Snell in Munnsville on November 27, 1965. Buzzy died in March of 2003.Prior to his retirement, Loren was employed by Oneida Limited Silversmiths as a Time Keeper and a Foreman. He was a fan of SU and the NY Giants and enjoyed the challenge of a crossword puzzle and loved to read. A favorite pastime was playing pitch at the Munnsville Legion. He was a wonderful and loving father and “Papa” and spent lots of time with his children and grandchildren, attending many of their sporting events and cheering them on.Surviving are: five daughters, Denise (Michael) March of Munnsville, Darleen Brummer of Munnsville, Shannon (Merle) Goodall of Elkton, KY, Tina (Ivan) Wasuck of Munnsville and Melissa Southworth of Gloucester, VA; eleven grandchildren, Jeff, Jodi, Julie, Andrew, Jenna, Christopher, Cory, Jason, Cade, Mara and Kaelyn; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlotte (Peter) Stannard and Joanne (Roland) Shea, all of Munnsville; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Richard Southworth of MN, Darwin (Peg) Southworth of Oneida and Wayne Southworth of Clay and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Bridge.Funeral services will be held at a later date in the spring with interment being made in Stockbridge Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Munnsville American Legion, 6311 East Hill Road, Munnsville, NY 13409. Arrangements by Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/loren-b-southworth
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020