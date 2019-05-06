|
|
CHITTENANGO -Lori M. Pouliot, 61, Lakeport Road, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, where she had been a medical patient for the past three weeks.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12 noon to 2 PM, Friday, prior to the funeral service. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 7, 2019