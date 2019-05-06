Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Resources
More Obituaries for LORI POULIOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORI M. POULIOT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LORI M. POULIOT Obituary
CHITTENANGO -Lori M. Pouliot, 61, Lakeport Road, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, where she had been a medical patient for the past three weeks.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12 noon to 2 PM, Friday, prior to the funeral service. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Download Now