EATON: Lorrie Sue Kennedy, 46, of English Ave., died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 as the result of a house fire in the Town of Lenox.Lorrie was born on September 28, 1972 in Frankfort, Germany. She was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School in 1990, and trained in hairdressing at B.O.C.E.S. She owned and operated her hair salon, Lorie’s Place, and was also the hairdresser for the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville for many years. Lorrie was a hard worker and enjoyed her many friends and social life. She spent her last night at a party with many of her friends and had a wonderful time. She will always be remembered as a happy and outgoing person by everyone who knew and loved her.Surviving are her parents, Debra and David Wright of West Eaton; her children, Dylan J. Kenville of Sodus; Amber L. Sedore of Eaton; Jenna N. Sedore (Zachary J. Sherrill) of Newport, NC; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tara and Anthony Herbs of Bouckville; Sarah and Jeffrey Marcellus of Morrisville; and Nancy Wright of Melbourne, FL; brother, David Wright (Crystal Mills) of Vernon; grandchild, Aubrey; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Joyce Kane, Norman and Ginger Kennedy; an uncle, Jeffrey Kennedy; and a nephew, Patrick Herbs.In keeping with her wishes, there are no services.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-7pm.Contributions in her memory may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, or to a local animal shelter.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com? Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. ? http://www.lastingmemories.com/lorrie-sue-kennedy
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019