Louis “Louie” L. Lamb, 92, of Hamilton, NY passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the Abraham House in Utica, NY with his family at his side.He was born in Hamilton on February 20, 1927, the fourth son of the late Llewellyn LeRoy and Hazel (Duell) Lamb. Louis grew up on the family farm on Lake Moraine Road and attended the Hamilton Central and Cazenovia Central Schools. He joined his father and brothers in the family corporation managing thousands of acres of crops in Madison County.He served in the U.S. Army from February 1946 to August 1947, spending a year based in Pearl Harbor. After his service, he married Betty Jean Dove in Hamilton, NY in April 1949 and they enjoyed a loving marriage for 60 years until her death in January 2010.From the late 1950’s and for many years, Louis ran the family farm machinery business, L. L. Lamb and Sons, located on Route 12B. He enjoyed sports and played on many teams with his brothers and friends. He particularly enjoyed watching Syracuse Football and Basketball and the NY Yankees. He spent his leisure time hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and playing bridge. Since retiring, he enjoyed playing bridge every other Monday with the men’s group from Hamilton. Friday afternoons were spent playing Pinochle with his brothers, Alan (Tom), Keith and Dick. The tradition continued with Alan’s son, Blake, after Alan’s death. The “game” was the highlight of his week.He is survived by his four children, Karen Kratky of Hamilton, Donald (Jennifer) of Honeoye Falls, NY, Barry (Beth) of Goose Creek, SC, and Wade (Linda) of Ilion, NY; seven grandchildren, Kurt (Deborah) and Kristopher (Janel) Kratky, Rebecca (Alan) Smith, Andrea (Daniel) Hubbard, David (Gahee), Samuel and Evan Lamb; ten great-grandchildren; step grand and great grandchildren; brothers, Keith (Norma) of Eaton, NY, and Richard of Morrisville, NY, a sister, Beatrice Little of Bouckville, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and brothers Eugene, Darwin, Alan, Llewellyn, Jr., and a sister, Phyllis Hanson.Friends are invited to call on Friday August 16 from 6-8 pm at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY. The burial with military honors will be held privately for the family with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton NY.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413, or a hospice of your choice, or to the Abraham House 1203 Kimble St., Utica, NY 13501.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/louis-lamb
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019