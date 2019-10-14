|
|
Louis Tiller Jr., after a tense acceptance process went to Heaven on October 11, 2019. He was called Lou or P Daddy (his rap name). He was the child of Sandra Cole and Louis Tiller Senior. Lou left behind a wife of 33 years. Lou had and loved four children, but his biggest joy was his grandchildren. He spent his time spoiling his grandchildren and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his son Louis. P Daddy Lou was a woodworking king making sawdust in his shop or sculptures with his granddaughter Saydi. He was an ice cream enthusiast and an avid of smoker… of BBQ. Not the yucky North Carolina vinegar BBQ, but real BBQ. Lou was a proud veteran of the Army. Raise a toast to Lou with a glass of orange soda his favorite. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to s. A Celebration of Life will be held October 19, 2019, for info call (336) 457-5288. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louis-tiller-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019