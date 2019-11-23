|
|
Louise Cox Gardner, 84, of Irish Ridge Rd., Durhamville, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at The Grand in Rome where she had been a resident since March 5, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1934, in Oneida, the daughter of Clayton Alfred and Margaret Hathaway Cox. Louise was a 1954 graduate of Oneida High School. On April 27, 1963, Louise was united in marriage to Ronald S. Gardner in Durhamville Baptist Church. He passed away on May 30, 2019. She was a lifetime member of the Durhamville Baptist Church joining when she was 13 years old and 4-H. She was a lifetime member of the Foothills Girls Scout Council and for over fifteen years, she was the cookie sales manager. She was a life member of the Durhamville Firemen’s Auxiliary. At one time, she was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Joseph Cleary of Oneida and then was a full-time mom and housewife. Surviving are two daughters and son in laws, Petrina (Joseph) Vanderhoff, Dorene (Jay) Suits, all of Rome; one son, Craig Gardner, of Durhamville; three grandchildren, Vanessa (Michael) Spadafora, Valerie (Kenneth) Ritenour and Heather Suits; four great-grandchildren, Gianna and Santino Spadafora and Lilly and Maxwell Ritenour; two brothers-in-law, Barry (Margaret) Gardner, of Asheville, NC, and Lou Best, of Oneida; three sisters-in-law, Donna Seamon, of Vernon, Charlene Wilson, of Rome, and Elizabeth Cox, of Sherrill; and several nieces and nephews. For many years, Louise and her family hosted a child, Tony Oliver through the Fresh Air Fund and he became a special part of their family. She was predeceased by three brothers, Charles, Thomas, and Theodore; her twin sister, Loretta Kapsho; and her sister, Gail Best. Louise’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Grand in Rome for the kindness, compassion, and excellent care shown to her. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. Robert Casler will officiate. Interment will take place in West Verona Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s memory to the Durhamville Baptist Church, 5294 Church St., Durhamville, NY, 13054, the Durhamville Fire Department, 5305 Church St., Durhamville, NY, 13054, or the Girl Scouts of New York Penn Pathway, 8170 Thompson Rd., Cicero, NY, 13039. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-gardner
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019