Lowell E. Lingo of Morrisville, NY passed away peacefully in his home on February 3rd, 2019. He was 93 years old. He will be laid to rest in the Union Cemetery at the Welsh Church in Nelson, NY where a celebration-of-life-service will be held on May 11th.Lowell was born in Euclid, Ohio on August 17, 1925 and graduated from Euclid High School in 1943. He earned both Bachelor and Master of Engineering degrees from Yale University in conjunction with his service in the US Navy and later with the US Naval Reserve. In 1949, he began a career teaching Electrical Engineering at Syracuse University, and then with UMass, Amherst. In 1956 he was called back to SU to supervise the Network Analyzer Laboratory along with his teaching duties. In 1974 he was called to Niagara Mohawk to run in-house training courses where, as a Professional Engineer, he continued working until his retirement. He was active during his retirement on the Morrisville-Eaton School Board.Lowell discovered “home” on a large parcel of land in Morrisville, NY, where he was able to exercise his innate need of invention, creation, and self-education. Farming, forestry, gems and stones, blacksmithing, and photovoltaics were only a few avenues of his intellectual curiosity. In the height of the Apollo lunar space missions he took a summer sabbatical to work on a special project for NASA at the Lewis Research Facility in Cleveland, Ohio. He later realized a childhood dream and got his pilot’s license.Lowell is survived by his children: Deborah and Richard Loverd of Acton, MA, Lowell Jr. and Kristin Lingo of Morrisville, NY, Betsy and John Isbell of Lee, MA, Jennifer and John Douchinsky of Hamilton, NY, Timothy and Laura Lingo of Richmond, VA, as well as 11 loving grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Agnes Lingo, beloved wife of 39 years Martha Russell Lingo in 1986 and dear friend Bette Carpenter in 2013. Lowell was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone who kept us smiling and laughing right to the end. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Smithfield-Eaton Volunteer Ambulance Corp (SEVAC) PO Box 1030 Cedar Street, Morrisville, NY 13408 or the American Chestnut Foundation, 50 North Merrimon Ave. Suite 115, Asheville, NC 28804. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lowell-e-lingo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019