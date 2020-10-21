1/1
SHERRILL- Lucas Robert Pyle was born on May 12, 1986 and left this earth tragically on Oct. 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Megan, and children, Marlee Rose and Maycee Ann. Also lovingly remembered by his mother, Linda Houck and stepfather Kenneth, and father, Douglas Pyle and his fiance Paula Constanza. Beloved brothers, Justin and his wife Shannon, and Matthew Pyle. Stepbrother, Peter Houck and wife Simone; stepsisters, Jessica Smith and husband Adam, and Jodi Houck; several nieces and nephews; his loving grandmother, Barbara Pyle; and many aunts and uncles. Also special childhood friends, Warren (Tiggy) Froehlich, Matt Warner, and Matt Richmond. He was preceeded by his stepmother, Bonnie Musumeci, and step brother, Kenny Houck. Calling hours are Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at 12 to 2p.m. with funeral immediately following at Plymouth Alliance Church, Sherrill, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lucas-robert-pyle

