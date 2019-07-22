|
|
Lucy Lorraine Perry, 83, of Peterboro, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Syracuse on February 28, 1936 a daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Hason Lenning and received her education in local schools. On May 20, 1972 in Peterboro, she married George W. Perry. He predeceased her in 1980. Lucy was employed by Gray of Syracuse in Chittenango from 1963 until her retirement in 1998.Surviving are her sons; Randy Isbell of Morrisville, Tommy Isbell of Munnsville; daughters Tammy Isbell of Port Orange, FL, Terry Allen of Peterboro; sisters, Dawn and Margaret and brothers Donald and Joe; grandchildren, Austin Allen, Wesley Isbell, Ian Isbell, Brandon Isbell and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Richard Isbell; sisters, Patricia, Pauline and Frances; brothers, Lawrence, Clarence, George, Lloyd, Willard, David, Glenn, William, Norman, Jr., and Berle. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.Interment will follow in Peterboro Cemetery. Friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from Noon to 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.To sign the book of memories or leave a condolence online go to: www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lucy-lorraine-perry
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 23, 2019