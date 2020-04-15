|
Lucy Pawlikowski, age 103, of Wayland St. Sherrill, NY entered into rest on April 15, 2020 with her family at her side. Lucy was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 16, 1916 to Michael and Stella Jankowiak Rolewicz. She moved to Montague, NY at an early age for a short time and later to Stacy Basin, NY.On June 11, 1936 she married Stanley J. Pawlikowski and together they raised five children in addition to caring for her mother. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and her large family. Stanley passed away on March 17, 1986.In 1988 she moved to her current residence in Sherrill, NY. She was a member of St. Helena’s Church. She is survived by her five children, Lucy (Francis) Broski, Theresa Northrup, Stanley J. Pawlikowski, Stella (John) McCouliff, and Margaret (Blake) Lamb.She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Steve and Henry, one son-in-law, Richard Northrup, two grandchildren, David Northrup and Daniel McCouliff, and one great-granddaughter, McKinley Lain McCouliff.A private funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s of the Irish Ridge Cemetery, Durhamville, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lucy-pawlikowski
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020