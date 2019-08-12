Home

Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Oriskany Falls, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Lucy V. Boratyn

Lucy V. Boratyn Obituary
Lucy V. Boratyn, 94, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oriskany Falls. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Following interment services, there will be a celebration of both the lives of Lucy, and her son, John, to be held at the American Legion Kelley-Phillips Post 569, Oriskany Falls starting at 1 PM, all are invited. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or to share a memory, please visit paulfuneralhome.net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
