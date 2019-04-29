CANASTOTA Luella I. Curtis, 94, formerly of 125 Spencer Street, Canastota, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility, following a lengthy illness.She was born on March 1, 1925, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Snyder) Snell.Luella lived in Canastota most of her life, attending the Canastota schools. She has been a resident of the Extended Care since 2010.She worked for Oneida Limited in Sherrill for 35 years, retiring in 1995.Luella enjoyed collecting antiques, collecting and decorating her church, Calvary Temple in Oneida, with flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.She married Richard J. “Dick” Curtis on July 8, 1967, in Hallstead, PA. Dick died on June 24, 2002.Surviving are: three sons and a daughter-in-law, Francis “Butch” and Joann Klein of South Bay, Mark Klein of Canastota, and Kevin Curtis of Canastota; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Douglas Musachio of Canastota, and Linda and John Boylan of Oneida Castle; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Richard “Skip” and Sharon Curtis of Canastota; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Luella was predeceased by two brothers, Sam Snell, and Lester Snell; and five sisters, Dorothy Graham, Josephine “Jody” Allen, Margaret Stores, Esther Snell, and Dawn Graham.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeff Leahey of the Church on the Rock, Oneida, will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Whitelaw Cemetery. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Church on the Rock Food Pantry, 164 Madison Street, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the funeral home J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/luella-i-curtis Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary