Sherrill- Lutgarda B. Hoopes, age 69 of Park Terrace passed away unexpectedly late Friday evening September 18, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, 13461. Burial will be with her husband in Bath National Cemetery, Bath NY at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com