Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
432 Gifford Street
Syracuse, NY
Lyla Morton
Lyla Morton

Lyla Morton Obituary
Sherrill: Lyla Morton, age 92, of 205 Pexton Street passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at her residence.In keeping with Lyla’s wishes friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 432 Gifford Street, Syracuse, NY with Rev. Jim Mathews officiating. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dewitt, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
