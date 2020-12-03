1/1
Lyle F. Jeffris
ORISKANY FALLS- Lyle F. Jeffris, 81, of Oriskany Falls, New York passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1939 in Augusta, N.Y., to Leonard and Dorothy Holliday Jeffris. One of ten children, he spent the early part of his life on a farm on Jeffris Road in Augusta. After leaving home at the age of 14 to take his first job on a neighboring farm, he proceeded to work many jobs leading to a 30-year career at Hamilton College in the sports equipment cage, from which he retired in 1992. He then went on to drive school bus for Madison Central School for many years. Lyle was an avid Buffalo Bills and NASCAR fan, and closely followed all of his grandchildrens’ sports. He loved attending classic car cruise-ins with his brothers Butch and Joe. Very involved in his community, he coached Little League for many years, served as a volunteer fire fighter, and earned the name “Officer Sidewalk” as a member of the Madison Village Board. He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and the Community Wellness Center in Hamilton. Lyle was extremely proud of his family. He leaves behind his: children, Tori and Ed Carhart, Sherry Jeffris, Mark and Kim Jeffris; stepchildren, James and April Staelens; his grandchildren, Chelsea and Jay Lehmann, Mallory Carhart and Jake Bohnert, Stacy and Devon Coleman, Taylor, Armand and Carson Jeffris, Jasmine Austin, James Staelens, Jr., and Isabella Champion; and his pride and joy, two great-grandchildren, Harper Lehmann and Jax Coleman. He is also survived by three brothers, Gordon (Butch), Hugh and Joe Jeffris, and one sister, Marcia Evans. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Greg Jeffris. A memorial service and private burial will take place in the spring. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2369 Lake Moraine Rd., Hamilton, N.Y., 13346, or the Community Wellness Center, 173 Utica Street, Hamilton, NY 13346. Lyle’s family have entrusted his care to the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net http://www.lastingmemories.com/lyle-f-jeffris

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
