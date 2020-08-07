CONSTABLEVILLE- Lyle J. Seelman, 86, formerly of Junction Road, Fish Creek and a former resident of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Utica. Lyle was born in Constableville, on Dec. 16, 1933: a son of Adolph F. and Mae Weiler Seelman. He grew up on the Seelman homestead farm at Fish Creek, receiving his education at a rural school house and graduated from West Leyden Central School, with the Class of 1953, where he excelled in sports; basketball, soccer and notably as a pitcher on the baseball team. From 1956 until 1958, Mr. Seelman served his country in the U.S. Army, serving in the United States and was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class. From 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1962, Mr. Seelman served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After serving his country, Lyle was employed for many years as a heavy equipment operator in road construction, for Operating Engineer’s Union Local # 545 of Syracuse. After he retired, Mr. Seelman was a self-employed carpenter and also worked for P & C Food Stores in Oneida. In 1999, Lyle moved to his present home in Fish Creek. He was married to Barbara Rabideau and later the couple was divorced. Mr. Seelman was a member of St. Peter & Paul Church, Fish Creek, St. Mary’s Church, West Leyden and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of a pitch league and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Lyle was a very wonderful loving and caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very involved in his family’s lives. In addition to his sister, Irene (Nikki) Camardo of Utica and whom Lyle adored, he is survived by his children; daughter, Colleen (Jim) Seaton; son, Dale (Angela) Seelman; son, John (Sandie) Seelman; daughter Patty (Scott) Seelman; grandchildren, Jimmy, Josh, Jeremy, Sarah, Emma, Megan, Jennifer, and Royce Don; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters; Lula Evans, Mary Piekielniak, Myrtle Prosser, and by brothers; Ervin, Glenn, Stuart, who was killed in France while serving in World War II, and Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately on Monday at St. Mary’s Church, West Leyden, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend committal services, with Military Rites from Charles J. Love Post #406, American Legion, Harland J. Hennessy Post # 3855, V.F.W. and the Tun Tavern Marine Corps League, all of Boonville on Monday at 2:00 P.M. at St. Peter’s & Paul’s Cemetery, Fish Creek. Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, where face coverings, social distancing and contact tracing will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
